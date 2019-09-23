ENVIRONMENT: Cyprus seeks to encourage switch to electric cars

Cyprus is planning to bring the country closer to meeting its 2020 EU environmental targets by encouraging more people to drive electric cars.

Reportedly, the government is preparing a set of incentive schemes for consumers to replace old vehicles with newer, cleaner cars, in an effort to clamp down on emissions in transport.

Brussels is putting pressure on Cyprus to come as close as it can to its targets, prompting the government to encourage consumers to switch to electric cars.

According to sources quoted by Kathimerini Cyprus, the Department of Road Transport is preparing the framework of an incentive scheme for get older, polluting cars off the road.

The same sources said that the subsidy scheme will be submitted to parliament for a vote.

The government is said to be looking into a scheme which will support electric car owners to setting up a charging facility in their homes.

The plan will cover 30% of the cost of installation of a photovoltaic system used for the production of energy needed for recharging electric vehicles.

While preparing the incentive plan for the withdrawal of old cars and their replacement with electric ones, the government is also looking into ways of enhancing infrastructure necessary for recharging electric cars, such infrastructure will be powered by Renewable Energy Sources.

As reported, the Department of Mechanical and Electrical Services has drawn up a plan for the creation of 10 new charging points to be placed strategically across the island.

The project is to be financed by the European Commission.