CYPRUS: Cultural sites in Karpasia restored through bicommunal cooperation

Beautiful mosaics decorating the floor of an early Christian basilica at Ayia Triada, in Cyprus’ Karpas peninsula and Ayios Philon Byzantine church were restored after decades of neglect, as a result of Greek and Turkish Cypriot cooperation.

Stabilization and conservation works at the two sites, carried out by archeologists and conservationists from both communities, were completed recently under the guidance of the bicommunal Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage and the UNDP, with European Commission funding.

A project completion ceremony took place in Ayios Philon, in the northeastern tip of Cyprus, in the presence of Kjartan Bjornson, the Head of the European Commission’s Unit for Cyprus Settlement Support.



The Ayia Triada mosaics date back to the 5th century AD and stabilization works started in October 2018.

The mosaics were subsequently buried ahead of winter and works restarted and completed this summer. The last archaeological excavations on the site were carried out in 1973.



Restoration works in Ayios Philon church, which bears the name of the first Christian Bishop of the ancient city of Karpasia – were completed in January. The byzantine church is a 12th century building, which sits on top of the ruins of an earlier church.



“For over half a century, it is not only the people of this island that have been suffering, but so too have the monuments,” said Takis Hadjidemetriou, the Greek Cypriot Head of the Technical Committee.



“The ruins that we see around us are our affair, our responsibility. The work to preserve and restore them is simply a way of seeking forgiveness from the monuments and giving a promise to the people for peace and corporation,” he added.



Cultural heritage, which has been the victim of the conflict in the past, should now contribute to achieving a culture of peace and corporation, said Ali Tuncay, the Turkish Cypriot Head of the Technical Committee.



These two important monuments we restored, represent our common richness and heritage, he added, while noting that “our most essential duty is to transfer this common heritage to future generations.”



Bjornson spoke of “an example of open cooperation and mutual trust between the communities in Cyprus”.



The European Commission will continue its support, in order to protect cultural heritage and promote confidence and trust in Cyprus, he said. (source CNA)