CYPRUS: Fears over toxic chemicals used in refinery as use of cyanide comes to an end

By Kyriacos Kiliaris

Residents from villages near a gold refinery plant operating in an old mine 50 km west of Nicosia are concerned about chemicals used, which they fear could be harmful to their health.

But Hellenic Copper Mines, operator of the century-old mine that in the past was the island’s biggest exporter and employer, has played down these worries adding that it has turned to activities friendlier to the environment.

Talking to the Financial Mirror, former Katydata council member George Georgiou, claimed that the owners of the refinery are using dangerous methods to treat ore from mines to find gold and copper deposits.

Georgiou said the company running the refinery has imported thousands of tonnes of ore from third countries which contain nickel, an element known to be toxic.

He wondered what will happen if strong winds develop in the area and rise into the atmosphere creating toxic rain from the nickel and other elements used in the refining process.

“Ore and other materials imported are not stored in facilities but is being dumped in an open area we used to call Trilofo, which means three hills.

Currently, these hills have disappeared, and all one can see is a mountain of ore and waste, while lakes with dark-coloured water have formed in the surrounding areas,” said Georgiou.

He added that dead animals have been spotted around these lakes with the refinery using cyanide amongst other elements to refine waste and find gold.

“Where is the waste from these materials going to?” asked Georgiou.

He said the village council’s aim is not to shut down the refinery but seek reassurances that their health and the environment are not at risk.

“We want the authorities to step in and have independent specialists run tests on the quality of the air and the soil.”

Confirming that authorities do not perform air quality checks in areas near refineries and other similar facilities, Green MP Charalampos Theopemptou said that unfortunately the authorities are confined to measuring air pollution from cars.

He said that they are concerned over the use of cyanide, as the element is considered to be dangerous and is included in a UN list of materials that are used in chemical weapons.

The MP said the company is not doing anything illegal as they were given a permit to use cyanide in their activities.

However, he said, the license was issued just days before the House was to pass a law banning the use of cyanide, as some other EU countries already have.

Theopemptou said that the Greens and opposition AKEL are pushing for the adoption of a law which will end the use of cyanide in Cyprus.

He said the law will not be applicable for the said refinery, as they obtained a license before the implementation of the law. “But they will not be able to use it again.”

He said locals are right to be concerned about the activities of the refinery, as air quality checks are not being performed in the region and called on authorities to step in and perform environmental impact studies.

Christina Nicolaou, head of AKEL’s environmental office confirmed that the bill has been tabled. She stressed that their aim is not to close down the refinery or cause problems to the company running it.

“What we are concerned about is the method used by the refinery. We do not aim to deliver a blow to a company which contributes to the communities by employing locals. However, it is our duty to raise issues regarding the health of people and the environment,” said Nicolaou.

She said residents are worried over fumes coming from the refinery and that her party is concerned over the use of cyanide in the refinery.

“While it is not illegal in the EU, the European Parliament has called twice for the complete ban of the use of cyanide in any activity,” argued Nicolaou.

She argued that there are environmentally friendlier methods to refine gold, copper and nickel and that the company should adopt best practices for the sake of the people and the environment.

Not to worry

Hellenic Copper Mines says the refinery does not exceed safety levels approved by the EU while using cyanide and its use is coming to an end.

HCM’s chief executive officer Constantinos Xydas told the Financial Mirror that the company reassures locals that there is no reason for concern as it complies with regulations and its activities are closely monitored by the environmental authorities.

He also argued that the company is on good terms with local communities and have good cooperation and understanding with farmers in the area.

“If the state decides that it is in the people’s best interest to ban the use of cyanide altogether, we would gladly conform to the decision,” said Xydas.

He said the use of cyanide is nearing an end as their gold mining and refining operations are completing their cycle.

“There is only so much gold that can be mined or refined from mining deposits, and resources are coming to an end. The company turned to refine nickel from imported ore”.

HCM’s CEO argued that methods used in refining nickel are friendlier to the environment than those used for gold and copper.

He rejected claims that they are importing toxic ore, stating that the company has filed its environmental studies and is keeping to their commitments.

“Ore imported is not dangerous. On the contrary, it is fresh ore which does not contain any toxic waste, imported only for refining.”

Xydas argued that refining nickel will not only be safer for the surrounding communities but will also present them and the country with new job opportunities.

“Refining nickel is a far more delicate and expensive process than refining gold, while there is a high demand for nickel. Scientific personnel and workers will be needed, so the company will be announcing a significant number of recruitments in the near future.”