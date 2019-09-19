EUROPE: Cyprus extends deadline for expats to seek residency if hard Brexit

The British High Commission has welcomed Nicosia’s decision to extend the deadline for UK nationals living in Cyprus to apply for residency in the advent of a no-deal Brexit.

Nicosia decided that in the case of a no-deal Brexit, UK nationals and their family members resident in Cyprus before 31 October 2019, retain the right to continue to submit applications and obtain the relevant residence permits until 31 December 2020.

The British High Commission in Nicosia tweeted: "We welcome Cyprus government’s decision to extend the deadline for UK Nationals in Cyprus to apply for residency until 31/12/2020. This will ensure our citizens still have plenty of time to confirm their right to live in Cyprus after we leave the EU".

The decision to extend the deadline coincided with the visit of UK Brexit secretary Steve Barclay to Cyprus for a short working visit on Wednesday.

After a meeting President Nicos Anastasiades, Barclay said “we are grateful to the President for the very strong bilateral relationship that we have.”

“He has a deep understanding of the issues around Brexit and very much shares the Prime Minister’s desire for a deal.

A deal is in both for the EU’s interest and the UK’s interest. It was surely appreciated to get the President’s engagement on this issue because both sides want to get a deal and that is what we are working for,” Barclay said.

Asked if Britain would be leaving the EU on 31 October, Barclay said, “Yes, we will.”