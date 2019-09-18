ENERGY: Turkish drillship withdraws from Cyprus waters

One of two Turkish drillships operating illegally within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone has left the area where it was exploring for hydrocarbons, according to pro-government Turkish media.

The vessel Yavuz, is said to have moved to the Turkish port of Taşucu in the southern province of Mersin opposite the Karpas peninsula where it was operating. Reasons for its withdrawal have not been specified.

Turkey dispatched the Yavuz to Cyprus in June to stake a claim in rich gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, creating tensions in the region.

It joined the Fatih that arrived off the island in May to start exploratory drilling in Cyprus territorial waters that Ankara does not recognised. It is still violating Cyprus sovereignty.

Washington, Brussels and Athens have all urged Turkey to cease its illegal operations within Cyprus waters while the EU has imposed sanctions against Ankara for doing so.

Turkey, the only nation to recognise the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, maintains that attempts by the internationally recognised government of Cyprus to conduct gas exploration are a violation of the rights of the Turkish Cypriots.

Nicosia maintains the island’s wealth belongs to all Cypriots in a reunited country.

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said in July the Yavuz would begin drilling off Karpasia but there are doubts the ship carried out such activities while Ankara rebuffed claims that the operation ran into trouble.