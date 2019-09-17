EUROPE: UK Brexit minister to visit Cyprus on charm offensive

UK Brexit secretary Steve Barclay will be in Cyprus for a short working visit on Wednesday to tell Nicosia that Britain wants to leave the EU with a deal if possible, by 31 October.

During his stay in Cyprus the Secretary of State will hold meetings with President Anastasiades, Foreign Minister Christodoulides and business officials to discuss the latest developments on Brexit ahead of the UK's departure from the EU on October 31.

“Mr Barclay’s visit is part of the Government’s efforts to demonstrate that while the UK will be leaving the EU with or without a deal on October 31, there is renewed energy and focus on reaching a deal in the interests of the UK and EU as a whole,” said a statement by the British High Commission in Nicosia.

Cyprus and the UK have strong links with the former colonial ruler retaining two strategic military bases on the island while Britain hosts an influential Cypriot diaspora.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday that he would work with energy and determination to reach a Brexit agreement and will discuss it at a meeting of the United Nations next week.

After a bruising visit to Luxembourg on Monday when Johnson was booed by protesters and criticised by Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, the British leader spoke to Merkel, redoubling efforts to secure a deal to leave the European Union.

“The prime minister reiterated that the UK and the EU have agreed to accelerate efforts to reach a deal without the backstop, which the UK parliament could support…,” Johnson’s spokesman said.

“The leaders look forward to meeting to discuss these issues further at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.”

