CYPRUS: Nicosia protests to UN violation of sovereign rights by Turkey

Nicosia has protested to the UN over continuing violations of Cyprus airspace and territorial waters by Turkey, calling for their immediate cessation.



The official protest is included in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, signed by Chargé d’affaires of the Permanent Mission of Cyprus to the United Nations, Polly Ioannou.



Documents, circulated at the UN, detail the violations of Cyprus airspace, the infringements of international air traffic regulations in Cyprus’s flight information region and the illegal use of closed ports and airports in Cyprus by Turkey in June.

“This pattern of behaviour constitutes a serious concern for the Republic of Cyprus and is a continuous violation of its sovereignty, adding to the catastrophic repercussions of the invasion and ongoing occupation of part of its territory by Turkey,” said the protest letter.

It said Turkey’s actions “negatively impacts regional stability, jeopardizes the safety of international civil aviation, creates difficulties for air traffic over Cyprus and prevents the creation of an enabling environment in which to conduct the Cyprus peace process”.

“Turkey continues to systematically harass civilian and military aircraft within the Nicosia flight information region.”