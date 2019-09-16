CYPRUS: Calls for a ban against parking on pavements after road death

In wake of the death of a 69-year-old disabled man in a road accident, activists urge for action to be taken against careless drivers who park on pavements.

Michalis Sevastides lost his life after he was hit by a car when he was forced to drive his motorised wheelchair off the pavement and into the road when he came across a parked car obstructing his way.

The Cyprus Paraplegic Organisation (OPAK) and Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) have demanded that local authorities and the police act to prevent cars from parking on pavements hampering disabled citizens.

The two organisations said that it was only a matter of time before more deadly accidents took place as Cypriots park their cars on pavements without any consideration to people in wheelchairs.

OPAK president Demetris Lambrianides told reporters: “It was a matter of time, unfortunately, it happened. A man on a wheelchair who was forced onto the road, as the pavements were full of cars, he was hit by a car and lost his life”.

Lambrianides criticised the police, claiming they are not doing enough to prevent road accidents. “Police do not adequately monitor the road network and don’t take seriously many traffic violations that occur daily in the cities.

Drivers who are not fined for such offences feel that they can get away with it. Illegal parking on pavements plus careless drivers equals traffic accidents.”

Stelios Stylianou, head of the MDA, said Cypriots who want to park on the pavement are not only selfish but putting lives of people with disabilities at risk daily.

“As long as this does not change, and stricter controls and penalties are not imposed, the risk will increase."

In response, police argue that although they assume their responsibilities, the issue has to be addressed by society as a whole.

Talking to ANT1 TV, police spokesperson Andreas Christou said: “People have to realise that the police cannot be everywhere. The police alone cannot combat this phenomenon. Reducing road-related deaths has to be a joint effort.”

Meanwhile, Nicosia Municipality, responding to criticism over not doing enough to prevent such accidents, issued an announcement blaming drivers who think they can park wherever they wish.

“Ramps on pavements are not designed to facilitate cars but are there to help people with mobility problems or other disabilities,” said Nicosia town hall.

The municipality said it has made an effort to provide a safer road network, by constructing pavements and creating more designated parking spots for cars.

It said setting up a bigger task force to report offending drivers is not the solution.

“The real solution is to raise awareness and cultivate respect for our fellow citizens who use the pavement.”