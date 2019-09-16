TRAVEL: Cyprus has one of Europe's busiest bus services

Contrary to popular belief the bus does have a place in Cyprus’ public transport system, with the country coming second in the EU for passengers using buses.

For travelling by bus Hungary (21.1%) had the highest proportion of passenger-kilometres, followed by Cyprus (19%) and Malta (17.5%).

Needless to say, car is the dominant form of inland transport in all Member States compared with journeys by train, coach or bus.

In 2017, travel by car accounted for 83.3 % of passenger-kilometres across the EU, compared with 8.8% for coaches, buses and trolley buses, and 7.9% for trains.

Among the EU Member States, the highest proportion of passenger-kilometres travelled by car was in Lithuania (91.1 %), Portugal ()88.5%, Slovenia (86.5%) and for Cyprus 81%.

For train travel, Austria had the highest proportion of passenger-kilometres (11.9 %) and for coaches, buses and trolley buses, Hungary had the highest proportion (21.1 %).

A passenger-kilometre is the unit of measurement representing the transport of one passenger by a defi­ned mode of transport over one kilometre.