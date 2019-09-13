HERITAGE: Ancient tombstone returned to Cyprus in Brussels

A valuable inscribed Cypriot tombstone was handed over to Cyprus during a gathering at the country’s Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels.

The antiquity was returned to Director of the Department of Cyprus Antiquities, Marina Solomidou-Ieronimidou in the presence of the Ambassador of Cyprus to Belgium, Elpidoforos Economou.

Christiane Kooij had informed the ambassador that she and her two brothers inherited the antiquity from their mother and their wish was to return it to its country of origin.

The inscription on the tombstone is dated end of the 4th to the beginning of the 3rd century BC.

The Antiquities Department said it will intensify efforts to encourage the return and protection of cultural heritage both on a local and international level.

It said that combatting the illicit trafficking of cultural property is a top priority for the department.

The tombstone will be repatriated to Cyprus during a ceremony on 15 September. (source CNA)