EUROPE: Cyprus hails receiving the Health Commissioner portfolio

11 September, 2019

Nicosia has welcomed the fact that incoming EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has assigned Cyprus Commissioner designate Stella Kyriakides the key portfolio of Health.

In a written statement, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades wished Kyriakides good luck in her new duties, pointing out that her post is one of the “most important” because it deal with the health and well-being of EU citizens.

He also said the new Commission is a powerful one comprising of a “highly prominent and dynamic group of distinguished personalities”.

The President also expressed his gratitude to the outdoing Cypriot Commissioner Christos Stylianides and the work he has accomplished in Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

