DIPLOMACY: Egypt to host next trilateral summit with Cyprus and Greece

Egypt will host the next Trilateral Summit involving the leaders of Cyprus and Greece on October 8, Cypriot Defence Minister Savvas Angelides announced on Wednesday.

“We are constantly upgrading both our bilateral relations and our trilateral cooperation with Egypt and Greece, on matters of a military nature,” the Minister said.



He attended a meeting at the Presidential Palace, in Nicosia with President Nicos Anastasiades and the Defence Minister of Egypt Mohamed Ahmed Zaki on an official visit to Cyprus.



Angelides said that Nicosia and Cairo were upgrading their defence and security relations while there is cooperation in sharing intelligence on terrorism and energy security issues.



The meeting confirmed “our existing cooperation and the upgrading of Cyprus-Egypt relations, also in security and defence matters”.



Angelides said cooperation with Egypt aims at ensuring stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean such as the issue of energy security.



“We continue upgrading the development of those relations,” the Minister said.



He also assured that there is close cooperation between the two countries, also in the exchange of intelligence and other issues of mutual interest.

