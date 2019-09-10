DIPLOMACY: Cyprus and Greece to coordinate moves on UN peace talks

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Tuesday to coordinate action on Cyprus peace talks and Turkish drilling activity in the region.



Anastasiades will brief the Greek PM on the results of his recent contacts with UN envoy Jane Holl Lute while the two leaders are also coordinating action ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York, later this month.



They will also focus on Turkish provocations in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the wider region.



Addressing the Thessaloniki International Fair, Mitsotakis sent a message to Ankara that violations in Cyprus’ EEZ, the refugee and migrant crisis are not a bilateral Greek-Turkish issue, but issues affecting EU-Turkey relations.



He said if Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wants to improve Greek-Turkish relations, he should prove this in deeds not threats.



Lute arrived earlier this month in Cyprus to conclude the terms of reference that would pave the way for the resumption of stalled reunification talks.



After intense week-long shuttle diplomacy between Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci – Lute departed Cyprus without a deal in her suitcase.