CYPRUS: Nicosia condemns Turkey's intention to open consulate in Varosha

Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs has roundly condemned Turkey's stated intention to open a “consulate general” in the fenced-off ghost town of Varosha.



In a statement, Nicosia said this behaviour reveals Turkey’s attempt to create a new unacceptable fait accompli and to undermine the resumption of UN-sponsored Cyprus talks.



It said the Republic of Cyprus will continue to address Turkey’s provocative actions with “determination and take all appropriate action to prevent them”.

The government said it will work towards the success of the ongoing effort to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of talks from the point where they stopped in Crans-Montana, Switzerland in 2017.



Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during his visit to the occupied north of Cyprus on 8-9 September said Ankara intended to open a consulate in Varosha.



“This intention constitutes yet another serious secessionist action that violates the relevant UN resolutions, especially Security Council resolution 550,” said the Cyprus Foreign Ministry.

“This behaviour shows Turkey’s attempt to create a new unacceptable fait accompli and undermine prospects to restart the process for the Cyprus issue within the framework of the UN Secretary General’s mission of Good Office,” it added.



The Turkish army fenced-off Varosha – the island’s once flourishing tourist resort -- after the 1974 invasion, leaving it to become a ghost town.



A 1984 UN resolution calls for the handover of Varosha to UN control and prohibits any attempt to resettle it by anyone other than its original Greek Cypriot inhabitants who were forced to leave.



Turkey does not recognize the Republic of Cyprus – despite it being an EU member state -- and Ankara has no formal relations with Nicosia.