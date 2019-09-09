EUROPE: EU alcohol prices vary but Cyprus is not among the cheapest

Buying a drink in Cyprus will cost you more on average than over half of the other 28 member states, although the price of alcoholic drinks vary wildly from one EU country to another.

Prices across the EU were more than twice as high in the most expensive Member State Finland than in the cheapest ones (Bulgaria and Romania).

Cyprus with a score of 103, was above the EU average price level and the eleventh most expensive among the 28 countries. It was dearer than Portugal (102) but cheaper than the UK (129).

When price levels in countries are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that in 2018, the price of alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine and beer) was highest in Finland (with a price level index of 182), followed by Ireland (177), Sweden (152) and Greece (133).

In contrast, the price levels for alcoholic drinks were lowest in Bulgaria and Romania (both with a price level index of 74) followed by Hungary (77) and Croatia (82).