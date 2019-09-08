CYPRUS: Olivewood needs investment to be like Hollywood

Cyprus’ attempt to become a destination for world-class cinema has kicked-off with two productions with a Hollywood influence, but the island has to heavily invest if it wants to see its film industry grow.

Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage and fellow star William Baldwin have sprinkled some Hollywood stardust on Cyprus with their respective films Jiu Jitsu and S.O.S. Survive or Sacrifice.



The Hollywood film starring Cage and a Cyprus production featuring Baldwin are seen as a test case for whether the island can pull off the task of putting itself on the movie map.



People in the industry, although content with a recently launched film incentive scheme, say that Cyprus needs to invest in setting up necessary infrastructure such as studios and produce the professionals who will support the industry in the future.

Russia-born filmmaker/actress Marianne Rosset who co-stars with Baldwin in S.O.S. Survive or Sacrifice has had Cyprus in her heart since 2015 when she moved to the island with her family.

“I always dreamt of helping people broaden their minds, expand their horizons and experience the energy of being happy and appreciative of life.”

Rosset, co-owner of the film production company Altadium, said that films like theirs and Jiu Jitsu are an opportunity for Cyprus that should not be missed.

She said the film Incentives managed by Invest Cyprus, formerly known as the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, has drawn the attention of industry professionals from across the globe.

On offer are tax rebates and credit breaks, with the most attractive incentive being a maximum 35% reimbursement for nearly all expenses made in Cyprus.

It covers hiring local filming crews to renting portable toilets and recruiting animal actors.

The state scheme covers rebates worth EUR 25 mln per year, with officials aiming to use the entire budget.

The co-owner of Altadium, the first Cypriot company to benefit from the incentive scheme, said that attracting film producers and facilitating big movie productions could put Cyprus on the world cinematic map.

Cinema Tourism

“Films like S.O.S. and Jiu Jitsu are extremely important for Cyprus. They enhance our country’s image in the international arena and at the same time provide a boost to the economy via jobs for actors, technical support staff and everybody else involved,” said Rosset.

“We should not forget the fact that many people travel to see the locations where movies have been shot - known as cinema tourism”.

S.O.S is Altadium’s second film to be shot entirely in Cyprus. The company’s first film was Portrait of God.

“It was our very first movie and a low budget film, but despite that, we were all very happy with the result. It attracted a lot of attention at Cannes, and we feel that we managed to achieve our main goal, which was - proving that Cyprus is a great place for people to make movies.”

Regarding S.O.S, Rosset said it is an adventure/action survival movie with a heart.

Apart from Baldwin, it includes other actors like Jeannine Kaspar, Zach Rose and Crystal Web from the US and Diljohn Sidhu from Britain.

Filming in Cyprus has been completed after the team worked 12-hour shifts for three weeks with the film now in post-production. S.O.S. Survive or Sacrifice is due for release early next year.

“William Baldwin suited the role very well, and we were all extremely pleased when he accepted it. He obviously liked the script, and it was a great opportunity for me personally to play alongside such a star.

Rosset said the incentive scheme was a great help in attracting Hollywood actors like Baldwin.

“I feel that many other representatives from the world of cinema should, and will, follow our example. We also wish to continue using the scheme.”

“But it’s not just about the scheme, it’s also about the support that we received from the government, who are very keen on developing the infrastructure for the film industry in the country”.

Altadium’s co-owner said that the team will not stop with their latest film.

“We have many wonderful ideas that we are currently developing. However, the most important thing right now is to complete the current project and Cyprus is a wonderful place to do so.”

“Cyprus has a good infrastructure, which makes it very easy to get around the island. Cyprus should feature more in films, and we hope to achieve just that in the future”.

Rosset said that the interest is there, but the country will need to take some steps if it wants to see its film industry reach its full potential.

“For the Olivewood tree to spread its branches, Cyprus obviously will need a solid platform: purpose-built studios, staff to maintain the facilities and modern equipment. This alone would be very appealing to many foreign film companies. What benefits them - benefits us.”

Rosset argued that for Cyprus to succeed it must build the necessary infrastructure and invest in its people by shaping the education system to create industry professionals of the future.

Apart from actors, the film industry needs photographers, directors, screenwriters, engineers and technicians.

The actress noted that Hollywood has certainly started to take notice of Cyprus as a prospective filming location.

“Will they continue to do so? It is difficult to predict; however, we do realize that in order to keep the trend alive, we need some major investments in the film industry infrastructure.

I think the future of the Cypriot film industry is in our own hands. We just need to take the opportunity. Pick the ball up and run with it.”