CYPRUS: UN shuttle diplomacy intensifies despite bump in the road

UN envoy, Jane Holl Lute is pushing on with her shuttle diplomacy between the two Cypriots leaders in a concerted effort to get a resumption of stalled Cyprus talks despite last-minute obstacles.



The UN official, who arrived at the weekend, wasn’t expected to stay this long but with an agreement in sight she has criss-crossed the island’s divide to try and get it over the line.

“We have started the effort to formulate the terms of reference and we intend to finish this off,” said government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou on Thursday.

Speaking after a 90-minute meeting between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, and the UN envoy, the spokesman said there has been a small impediment, but negotiations to formulate the terms of reference continue.

He did not rule out a new meeting with Lute on Friday, there may even be a joint meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

“The President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades had today one more meeting with the Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General, Jane Holl Lute. Consultations continue, the effort to reach our target continues,” Prodromou said.

Turkish Cypriot reports said the Greek Cypriot side had presented a “radical idea” regarding the terms of reference but Prodromou declined to comment on this.

“The effort is ongoing, and we must wait. What I can reiterate is the President is determined and has the necessary good will to conclude the terms of reference and resume negotiations, in line with the Secretary-General’s call.”

He said that during an informal meeting, on August 9, the two leaders reached a common understanding “and this is the reason why Lute is here”.

“As the President said, there has been an issue, a small obstacle, but negotiations continue.” he added.

There has been no movement on Cyprus reunification talks since they collapsed in July 2017.