ENERGY: Turkey threatens to send a third drillship to Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has upped the ante after suggesting he would intensify drilling activity in the region by sending a third drillship to the Eastern Mediterranean where Turkish ships entered Cyprus waters.

“We shall not be deterred by threats,” Erdogan said as he addressed members of his AKP party on Thursday.

Brussels has imposed sanctions on Turkey after it sent two drillships into Cyprus waters where there is a designated exclusive economic zone.

Washington, Greece and Egypt have warned Turkey it is violating the Republic’s sovereign rights and must withdraw its ships.

Erdogan said that Turkey was in the hydrocarbons business due to its timely purchase of drilling and research vessels.

When Cyprus began its energy exploration in 2011, Turkey had no such drill vessels but has since taken a keener interest in the East Med since the discovery of large finds in recent years.

“Turkey now has two drillships and two research vessels. We could consider investing in a third drillship. We are actively in the game and our drillships are being protected by our navy,” said Erdogan.

“No one can deny our rights in the region. We have a say as a guarantor country (for Cyprus),” he added.