ENVIRONMENT: Cyprus to plant 70,000 trees to combat climate change

More than 70,000 trees and plants are to be planted in Cyprus over the next six months as part of government efforts to tackle climate change.

"The Government is leading the way in tackling climate change through tree planting, enhancing its own efforts and supporting all initiatives being developed recently,” said Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis.

He said the Forestry Department will make an effort to multiply the production of seedlings in the coming months, adding that many of these will be provided for free to organized groups.

Government services will then undertake the responsibility to plant them over the coming months between November to February.

Hundreds of thousands of more trees will be planted in the future for a greener Cyprus, said Kadis.

He pointed out that all efforts must be coordinated as to when, where and what is going to be planted, adding that native species should be selected because they can adapt to local conditions and they do not require lots of water and pesticides.

Kadis said that the conservation project will be undertaken in coordination with organized group and public services.