CYPRUS: Businessman, scientist and politician receive exceptional service award

President Nicos Anastasiades has honoured three prominent Cypriots in the fields of business, politics and science, for their exceptional service to Cyprus, during a special ceremony.

Recipients of the medal were founder of Medochemie, Andreas Pittas, professor Costas Papanicolas and to former Minister Nicos Rolandis.



Anastasiades praised their remarkable careers, their selfless service to the country, as well as the passion with which they served their vision



In his speech, President Anastasiades noted that the medals were awarded in recognition of their valuable contribution to their homeland, clearly evident at national, political, humanitarian, social and a scientific level.



“Driven by unending love for and a genuine interest in our country, the three honourees have put themselves and their knowledge at the service of their homeland expanding and for the benefit of mankind in general,” the President said.



Andreas Pittas is the founder and executive chairman of Medochemie which was founded in 1976 and has evolved into one of the top generic pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in the world.



Costas N. Papanicolas is the President of the Cyprus Institute. He is a nuclear physicist with over 35 years of experience as a researcher, an educator and a scientific administrator at the University of Illinois and the University of Athens.



He is a founding member of the Cyprus Academy of Sciences Letters and Arts and also Advisor to the President and Special Envoy on Climate Change.



Nicos Rolandis served as Minister of Commerce and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus. In 2003 he signed in Cairo an Agreement delineating the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) of Cyprus and Egypt, the first EEZ agreement signed in the Eastern Mediterranean.