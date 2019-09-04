Increase Font Size
Decrease Font Size
Print
Tell a friend
Join Us On Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
News
Cyprus & World News

TRAVEL: Cypriots spend big on foreign holidays

04 September, 2019

Cypriots are three times more likely to enjoy longer trips abroad than take their holidays in Cyprus while they spend an average €600 on their vacation, a figure only beaten by four other EU countries.

Cypriots spent a total of EUR 1.68 bln on their holidays, of which just €190 mln went on domestic tourism.

On average Cypriots spent €600 on each trip they made – but it was only €136 for domestic holidays and €1,059 for trips abroad.

Average daily expenditure amounted to €94 but broken down it was a lower €51 for domestic trips and €105 for foreign holidays.

Luxembourg residents spent the most money per trip (€769), followed by Austria (€641) and Malta (€633), Denmark was fourth (€618) followed by Cyprus (€600). The EU average is €377 per holiday.

More than half of Cypriots taking a holiday in 2017 did so abroad, with holidaymakers spending significantly more time and money than on domestic trips.

According to a Eurostat, 37.6% out of 1.4 million trips made by Cypriots were outbound long-term journeys (more than 4 days), while just a 7.8% of long-term holidays were made on the island

Some 22% of travellers from Cyprus visited the UK with an average stay of 15.2 days on an average daily budget of €92.

Greece was the second most popular choice with 20.2% of Cypriot travellers spending an average of €107, while their average stay was 6.7 days.

Some 3.9% from Cyprus visited Germany. Their average stay was 16 days on a daily expenditure of €82.

Only 5% stayed in Cyprus as tourists staying an average of 2.7 days while spending €51 per day.

 

 

Back to top
About Us
Advertise with us
News
Research Center
Web TV
Misc

Copyright ©2019 Financial Mirror. All Rights Reserved

Web design & development by SAE-Business