CYPRUS: Nicosia and Athens to coordinate on next steps in peace push

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, next week to coordinate their actions on the next steps in efforts to resume UN-backed Cyprus problem talks.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that after Tuesday’s National Council meeting, the President had a phone conversation with Mitsotakis to brief him on his contacts with the UN envoy.

Jane Hall Lute is on the island to agree terms of reference that would pave the way for the resumption of Cyprus talks.

Prodromou said there is a consensus between Cyprus and Greece on what needs to be achieved.

Anastasiades and Mitsotakis agreed to meet on September 10, in Athens to plan and a coordinate the next moves on the Cyprus issue.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

ALSO READ: http://www.financialmirror.com/news-details.php?nid=37482