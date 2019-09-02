CYPRUS: Pafos FC set to sign yet another former Crystal Palace star

Pafos FC are preparing to add another former Premier League player to their squad by signing ex-Crystal Palace striker Bakary Sako as a free agent.

The 31-year-old Mali International would be their second out-of-the-blue signing after securing the service of Jason Puncheon also released by Crystal Palace.

The owners appear determined to rebuild Pafos, transforming it into one the island’s strongest competitors, spending serious money as both Puncheon and Sako are known to have salaries that would blitz the budget of most teams outside the top six.

Puncheon’s salary was quoted by a source close to the team as around €370,000 a year.

Sako is at a younger age than the 34-year-old Puncheon, who could be said to be nearing retirement, so could command an annual wage equal to Puncheon’s or more.

The Mali striker was released from Crystal Palace at the end of last season after appearing 47 times for the team since 2015, when he joined the club.

He was expected to join Turkish Super Lig club Denizlispor in July, but the deal was scrapped after the player failed a medical

He has played for the likes of Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich, while also wearing the shirt of French Ligue 2 side Châteauroux and Ligue 1’s Saint-Étienne.

Sako has 19 caps for Mali international, while he also played 11 games with France’s U21 team.

Sako and Puncheon are not the only former Premier League player competing in Cyprus this season, there is Omonia Nicosia striker Matt Derbyshire and Salamina recruit Jay Simpson a former Arsenal academy product.

Also making a living on the island, as a head coach, is former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers defender Henning Berg.

The Norwegian coach has taken over Omonia FC in an attempt to breathe new life into one of the island’s biggest clubs who lost touch with winning titles over the past decade.