CYPRUS: Driver behaviour and inadequate policing is a lethal mixture on our roads

Authorities and traffic experts are alarmed over the high death rate on Cyprus roads, after the loss of six lives within two weeks taking the number of fatalities for 2019 to 29.

Stakeholders agree that unless aggressive and reckless driving behaviour is curbed, there will be more carnage on Cyprus roads.

Cyprus ranks a shameful fourth from bottom in Europe for fatal urban road accidents a European Transport Safety Council report reveals.

According to the report, urban mortality is the highest in Romania with 105 deaths per million inhabitants four times the EU average, followed by Croatia with 88 deaths per million, Serbia 74, Cyprus 60, Greece 58.

The report said that "progress" in reducing deaths has stalled in the UK, Spain and Cyprus.

While authorities expect the total number of fatalities from road accidents to reach last year’s level of 49 victims, experts argue that poor driving awareness and the lack of adequate policing on Cyprus roads make up a deadly mixture.

Despite Cyprus significantly reducing the number of road accidents and fatalities over the past couple of decades, the rate of fatalities compared to the total population is still high, and far from EU targets set in 2010 for member states to halve their fatalities by 2020, with Cyprus obliged to find ways to reduce the number of fatalities to less than 30 a year.

In a small country such as Cyprus, the slightest change in absolute numbers can significantly alter the fatality rate, however, the truth of the matter is that Cyprus has not made progress on the issue for some years now, says road safety awareness group REACTION.

Talking to the Financial Mirror, REACTION president Marios Stavrou said the worry is that the total number of fatalities will not drop this year but remain at the same levels as the past five years.

In 2014, Cyprus mourned the loss of 45 people, with deaths spiking to 57 the following year, dropping back down to 46 in 2016.

In 2017 53 people lost their lives on Cyprus roads, and 49 in 2018.

“We know, unfortunately, the summer months make roads riskier with the number of accidents increasing. Traffic is increased during the summer season as families head for the beaches and holiday resorts, while Cypriot drivers seem to be more carefree and less aware of risks whilst driving,” said Stavrou.

He called on the Cypriot authorities to launch a serious investigation into the reasons behind the high rate of fatal accidents.

“In Cyprus, we see surveys conducted for almost everything, so it’s about time we had one for road safety. Everyone acknowledges that the main reason behind road accidents is driver mentality and driving habits, however, the issue of infrastructure must be revisited.”

Road network

He pointed out that while the primary road network, comprised of highways, is in excellent shape, the secondary network needs work to reach the standards expected from an EU member.

Stavrou argued there are many roads in the secondary network that need to be fixed or redesigned, while some infrastructure projects have not been well thought through and are putting lives at risk rather than saving them.

“For example, in the roads surrounding the Nicosia’s GSP stadium, there are metal poles to prevent cars from parking on the pavements. However, in case of an accident involving a cyclist, they pose a deadly threat to the cyclist.”

Stavrou suggested that at a portion of fines collected should be invested in infrastructure projects, as in some other EU member states, noting that traffic offenders contribute some EUR 40 mln to state coffers every year.

“Cypriots tend to be reckless without taking into account the risks. Not only do they not follow road safety regulations, but we have also witnessed parents allowing their children to drive.”

He added that the majority of parents do not follow basic safety regulations when it comes to their children, as nine out of ten cars who transport children do not have the appropriate car seats installed.

“If we, as a society, don’t work towards cultivating a road safety culture we are doomed to witness even worse results,” said Stavrou.

“Work needs to be done to educate citizens who are already behind the wheel. This should be done through constant education and deterrent penalties. That is why we need the immediate installation of a speed camera system.”

Cameras needed

Traffic cameras were first introduced in 2007 but technical and legal issues forced the government to switch off the system. Ever since the process has been bogged down in bureaucracy and red tape.

A pilot scheme is expected to be up and running next year.

Police are also stressing the necessity of re-introducing the speed cameras to Cyprus roads as an effective measure to prevent road-related deaths.

Talking to the Financial Mirror, Charis Evripidou, Deputy Head of the Cyprus Traffic Police, said that the authorities have done their part to make roads safe, what is now needed is to educate drivers from an early age.

“Studies have been made, we have marked blackspots in the road network that need improving, we need to clamp down on speeding and drunk driving, but the main issue is Cypriot drivers’ behaviour which is being tackled with education programmes at schools, army camps and universities”.

But the authorities will not sit back and wait for a road safety aware generation to arrive.

“Traditional policing is at a good standard, but it’s far from enough. We need to introduce new ways of policing, such as speed cameras and smarter traffic control systems,” said Evripidou.

He said that Cyprus had seen a 20% decrease in accidents at points where speed cameras were previously installed and expect that their reintroduction will help reduce road accidents.

MPs were also urged to do their part and approve a bill which will not only see the introduction of stiffer penalties, but it will alter the philosophy of the penalties making them have real cost on the offender.

“We do not just want them to pay a fine. We need to make drivers feel the consequences of their actions before its too late. That is why the police have asked that penalties such as confiscating the offender’s vehicle and suspending their driving license be included,” said Evripidou.

Andreas Kapardis, professor of Law at the University of Cyprus, said that Cypriot drivers must feel the consequences of their actions.

Talking to CyBC radio, Kapardis said: “This will not happen just by introducing heftier fines. Even if you introduce the death penalty, but Cypriot drivers continue to feel that they will not be caught, they will not conform to road safety regulations”.

Kapardis, who is also the Greek Cypriot head of the bicommunal Committee on Crime, said that Greek Cypriots are exemplary drivers when driving in the occupied areas of the island as they fear that they will be caught by one of the many speed cameras in the north, and fines will be waiting for them at the checkpoint on their return.

He explained that speed cameras should already be in place, claiming that delays in their installation constitute a crime.

Kapardis also suggested that one of the ways to make Cypriot drivers conform to road safety rules is to reduce the penalty points a driver receives before having their license recalled from 12 to 6.

“This way, offenders will not feel that they have room for more offences and that their next offence maybe their ‘last strike,’” said Kapardis.



