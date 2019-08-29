CYPRUS: 62-year-old welder dies and two injured in factory blaze

A 62-year-old welder lost his life in a fire that broke out in an electricity generator production factory located in the industrial area of Nicosia.

Two more workers were reported to have been treated at the Nicosia General Hospital with minor burns.

The fire broke out Thursday morning after a reported explosion, with the Fire Department stating that the blaze had caused extensive damage.

Roads in the Strovolos area were also closed off briefly causing traffic gridlock in the capital.

“Despite the fact that the fire was contained, a worker was found dead within the facility,” said the head of Nicosia’s Crime Investigation Department Neophytos Shailos who noted that the Fire Department’s responded in a timely manner.

Acting chief of the Fire Department, Polyvios Hadjivasiliou, said that at first sight there were no signs of criminal activity, and the fire appears to have been caused by human error.

He said the fire department responded with 29 firefighters and 9 vehicles, containing the fire before it could spread to nearby factories.

Eyewitnesses said that several explosions were heard during the fire as barrels of petrol and other flammable materials were reported to be within the facility.

Smoke billowing from the factory could be seen from the highway coming into Nicosia.

The fire department is continuing its investigation into to what caused the fire.

First indications suggest the fire was started by sparks during welding work.