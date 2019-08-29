DEFENCE: Cyprus' first military attache to the US assumes office

Nicosia’s first military attaché to the US, Lieutenant Colonel Georgios Ioannou, has officially assumed his duties to strengthen bilateral relations and promote defence diplomacy between Cyprus and Washington.

The new post is also a symbol of the growing partnership between Nicosia and the US especially in the geopolitics of the East Med.

Ioannou had moved earlier to the United States and was briefed about his duties before started the job this month. Accreditation of the military attaché was done in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Washington.

He will act as a liaison on defence cooperation matters, such as the planning of joint exercises between Cyprus and the US.

The Cyprus Embassy in Washington tweeted “the first Military Attaché of Cyprus to the US, LTC Georgios Ioannou was accredited on August 20, 2019.”

The landmark decision to appoint the military attaché was adopted by the Cabinet on November 28, 2018. (source CNA)

