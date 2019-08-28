SOCIETY: Cyprus-Greece-Israel cooperation on Diaspora is taking shape

Mechanisms to establish trilateral cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Israel on the Diaspora is becoming a reality, said Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou.

In statements after a meeting with young people from the three countries taking part in a Trilateral Youth Conference in Nicosia, Photiou said that he feels “very proud” of this coming together.

“I have realized that the goal we set for our trilateral cooperation is implemented and becoming a reality.”

A programme entitled “Common Journey to our Roots” sees young people of the diaspora visit Israel, Greece and now Cyprus in a kind of cultural exchange.

While in Cyprus, the young people of the Diasporas will not just visit historic and archaeological sites but also receive a political briefing on current events.

Photiou also announced that other trilateral cooperation visits will take place soon in Australia, Canada, the US and the UK.

“The key strategic pillar of this cooperation is to bring together the young generation of the Diasporas.”

Deputy Chief of Mission of the Israeli Embassy in Nicosia, Noga Caspi, expressed her country’s “support for this cooperation between our three countries, this alliance.”

“We see them as future ambassadors for conveying the messages of our countries.”

Anastassios Konstantaras, from the Greek Embassy, said: “We had the opportunity to discuss many issues regarding the possibilities for cooperation between the young people of the diasporas in the countries they come from.”

“In future they will a play a very important role…we are counting on their help and cooperation.”