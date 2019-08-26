ENERGY: Turkey says it won't back down in East Med oil & gas exploration

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes Turkey demonstrated a "historic stance" in the Eastern Mediterranean vowing to continue illegal energy exploration off Cyprus.

"Turkey is showing a resolute stance in the Eastern Mediterranean," Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey maintained its activities in the East Med - with two seismic and drilling vessels, frigates and drones in the region - to protect its political and economic interests.

"When we find petroleum or natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean all those who now oppose us will line up at our door," Erdogan said.

Criticizing Western opposition to Turkey's move in the region, Erdogan said: "We will defend Turkey's rights in Eastern Mediterranean to the full extent despite Western threats."

"We reached the verge of vessels colliding and we did not back down in the Eastern Mediterranean," Erdogan said.

It is believed he was referring to an incident involving French and Turkish ships in the area in early July.

ALSO READ: www.financialmirror.com/news-details.php

