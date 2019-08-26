SPORT: Cyprus sprinter Artymata secures place at Tokyo 2020

Cypriot female sprinter Eleni Artymata has secured her place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after finishing third in the 400 metres in Madrid with a time of 51.34 seconds behind Polina Miller (51.00) and US athlete Jaide Speter (51.18).

She is the first Cypriot field and track athlete to secure her spot in the Summer Olympics next year.

The Cyprus Olympic Committee congratulated the sprinter on Twitter.

Joining Artymata in Japan for the Cyprus team are; Olympic silver medallist in sailing (2012) Pavlos Kontides, sailor Marilena Makri and shooters Andri Eleftheriou and Andreas Makris.