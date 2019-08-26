ENERGY: Cyprus Defence Minister to brief EU counterparts on Turkish drilling

Cypriot Defence Minister Savvas Angelides is to brief his EU counterparts in Helsinki on Turkey’s continued illegal drilling activity in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

Angelides will take part in the informal EU Council meeting in Helsinki on August 28-29 where is also expected to have bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts and visit the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats.

He will brief EU ministers on recent developments in the Republic of Cyprus’ EEZ and discuss matters relating defence cooperation, a statement said.

Together with Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Angelides will visit the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats. Cyprus has been an active member of the intergovernmental think tank since December 2018.

The centre acts as a hub of expertise, so that member states can share best practices, build on skills and try out new ideas in developing their defence to hybrid threats.

EU ministers will discuss opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence and the use of new technologies in the defence sector.

During their working meeting they will also discuss the impact of climate change on security and defence and the EU’s coordinated presence and contribution to marine security.

Since early May Turkey has dispatched two drill ships – the Fatih and Yavuz – to explore for natural gas within designated Cyprus waters which it disputes.

In response, EU Foreign Ministers imposed on 15 July sanctions against Turkey for its illegal drilling in the EEZ of Cyprus.

The European Commission was authorised to work on options for targeted measures if Turkey continued drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Despite the threat of harsher sanctions, Ankara has vowed to continue drilling inside Cyprus waters as it does not recognise the Republic as a sovereign state.

ALSO READ: www.financialmirror.com/news-details.php