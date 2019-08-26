CYPRUS: Simos Ioannou elected Mayor of Famagusta in poor turnout

Simos Ioannou was elected mayor of the Turkish-occupied Municipality of Famagusta, securing 48.94% of the ballot or 4,697 votes in a record low turnout.

Ioannou succeeds Alexis Galanos, who passed away last month.

Voter turnout was 30.73%, with 9,707 people voting out of 31,584 registered voters, while 69.27% chose to abstain.

According to the final results, Nikos Karoullas secured 26.23% or 2,518 votes, Andreas Lordos 16.24% or 1,559 votes, Linos Papayiannis received 6.22% or 597 votes and Georgios Stavri 2.37% or 227 votes.

“Voter turnout was not as expected but there are certain special conditions, such as the summer holidays and the heatwave,” said Ioannou.

He said Famagusta Municipal Council will take action for Famagusta citizens to come closer to their municipal authorities.

He thanked AKEL, Democratic Party, Citizens’ Alliance and DEPA for supporting his independent candidacy, as well as voters from other parties who decided to support him in these elections.

“My course during the last 26 years in the Municipality of Famagusta seems to have persuaded voters that I am able to represent them.”

“We need to fight hard in order for Famagustans to be able to return to their city and avert the fait accompli in relation to Famagusta.”

The day after the elections signals the beginning of a dynamic struggle, he said and noted that they will continue on the path of Alexis Galanos and that of his predecessors.

Ioannou will be proclaimed officially mayor on Monday.

Varosha is the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, often described as a ‘ghost town’.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.

Efforts over the years for the legitimate citizens of Famagusta to return to the city have met with the refusal of the Turkish side, despite numerous decisions and resolutions by the UN, EU and other international institutions.

ALSO READ: www.financialmirror.com/blog-details.php

