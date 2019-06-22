CYPRUS: National mourning for Christofias with state funeral on Tuesday

Cyprus has declared on Saturday three days of national mourning until Tuesday, when the funeral of former President Demetris Christofias will take place.

President Nicos Anastasiades decided that the funeral of the former President and AKEL leader, who died on Friday aged 72, will take place on 25 June at the Holy Church of God’s Wisdom, in Nicosia, at 1700 local time.



Flags will fly at half-mast on all government buildings and schools and all official events postponed during the period of mourning.



A book of condolences will be opened at the Presidential Palace for diplomats and politicians to sign. Books of condolences will also be available at Cyprus’ embassies abroad.



Christofias had been in hospital for weeks at the Nicosia General Hospital suffering severe respiratory complications which worsened over the past few days.