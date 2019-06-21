CYPRUS: German tourist arrivals to see a 20% drop in 2019

Cyprus expects to suffer a 20% reduction in the tourist flow from the key German market in 2019, following recent contacts in Berlin and Vienna, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism said.

Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios held contacts with senior officials from the major travel agencies and airlines of the two countries. The contacts confirmed that a decline of around 20% in tourists from Germany would be registered in 2019.

Germany is the island’s fifth largest tourist market with a 4.7% share.

The Deputy Ministry said this year’s downturn is due to a reduction in available airline seats, after some airlines that brought tourists to Cyprus had ceased operating. The decline was not down to a lack of interest among Germans to visit Cyprus.

“Demand is still high, so tour operators and airlines are already in the process to decide on the number of seats they will make available for Cyprus in 2020. Final decisions are expected to be taken towards the end of this year,” said the ministry.

According to the Deputy Ministry the Germans and the Austrians are very satisfied with the product, services and hospitality provided to them in Cyprus, despite the fact that the cost is slightly higher than other neighbouring destinations.

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism says it is in constant consultation with tour operators and the airlines to achieve the best results for Cyprus.