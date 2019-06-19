CYPRUS: UK seeks de-escalation of tension over Turkey EEZ violation

London urges for dialogue to resolve an energy dispute following Turkey’s announcement that drilling has begun within Cyprus’ EEZ.

The Labour Party MP Paul Farrelly submitted a written question to the Foreign Office asking, “what recent representations the Foreign Secretary has made to his Turkish counterpart on Turkey`s decision to proceed with offshore drilling operations within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.”

“We are following developments in the Eastern Mediterranean with concern. We would like to see the situation deescalated,” said Britain’s Minster for Europe Sir Alan Duncan.

“I raised the issue of Turkey`s planned drilling in waters around Cyprus with the Turkish Ambassador in London and the British Ambassador to Ankara has engaged with the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urge de-escalation,” he added.

Duncan said it was made clear to Turkey “both publicly and privately that we oppose their plans to drill”.

He said the UK continues “to recognise the sovereign right of the Republic of Cyprus to exploit the oil and gas in its internationally agreed Exclusive Economic Zone”.

“We believe it is critical for stability in the Mediterranean and for the integrity of the rules-based international system that disputes such as this are resolved, not through force, militarisation or coercion, but through dialogue and in accordance with international law.”

The minister urged all parties to “look for ways by which the development of the island`s resources can support the search for a settlement for the benefit of all Cypriots.”