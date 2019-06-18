ENERGY: Greece and Cyprus want EU to impose sanctions on Turkey

Athens and Nicosia are coordinating their diplomatic offensive to pressure the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey for its illegal activity in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), said Greek Minister of National Defence Evangelos Apostolakis.

He said Turkey continues to display a provocative stance, Greece and Cyprus will make joint efforts for the implementation of sanctions against Turkey, in the context of the forthcoming EU Summit.

“It is not easy, but we will make this effort to convince Europe to adopt this direction”, the Greek Minister said.

In an interview with the Greek TV channel ANT1, Apostolakis highlighted the importance of the international support expressed by the European Union and the USA towards Cyprus, which was the result coordinated action.

In the context of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, held on Monday in Luxembourg, the Foreign Ministers of Greece and Cyprus coordinated of their positions regarding Turkey’s illegal venture into Cypriot waters.

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos underlined that the European Council since 2018 has denounced Turkish actions as illegal and incompatible with the International Law, calling on Turkey to restrain from such provocations.

He said it is time that the European Union, as a whole, sends a clear and concrete message to Turkey to stop these illegal and provocative actions.

Katrougalos stressed that EU’s action towards Turkish provocations is not just an expression of solidarity towards Cyprus, but rather a necessary precondition for the protection of the International Law and of EU’s interests, as the EEZ of each member-state is an EEZ of the European Union as well.

He also underlined that the Republic of Cyprus has fulfilled all the obligations arising from the Law of the Sea and the Convention of Montego Bay.

Last month Turkey issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. Turkey says it has already started drilling in the area.

Drillship “Fatih” is located almost 40 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula and 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast. The area falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.