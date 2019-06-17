ENERGY: Nicosia can't confirm Turkey has started drilling activity in Cyprus waters

Nicosia possesses pieces of information in relation to Turkey’s drilling activity off Cyprus but is not in a position to confirm it, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said.

Phileleftheros daily reported that the Republic of Cyprus has strong indications that the Turkish drill ship “Fatih” has started its drilling activity off the western part of the island. These indications concern the shipping of material associated with drilling, such as cement and mud.



Speaking to CNA, Prodromou said: “For several days now, we are monitoring statements from Turkish officials and often conflicting information. There are pieces of information about the shipping of material and equipment, associated with drilling. We are not, however, in a position to confirm this information.”



“What we know is that in Valetta, seven Mediterranean EU member states unequivocally condemned Turkish illegal activity in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus,” he added.