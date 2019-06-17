ENERGY: Nicosia can't confirm Turkey has started drilling activity in Cyprus waters

Nicosia possesses pieces of information in relation to Turkey’s drilling activity off Cyprus but is not in a position to confirm it, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said.
Phileleftheros daily reported that the Republic of Cyprus has strong indications that the Turkish drill ship “Fatih” has started its drilling activity off the western part of the island. These indications concern the shipping of material associated with drilling, such as cement and mud.
Speaking to CNA, Prodromou said: “For several days now, we are monitoring statements from Turkish officials and often conflicting information. There are pieces of information about the shipping of material and equipment, associated with drilling. We are not, however, in a position to confirm this information.”
“What we know is that in Valetta, seven Mediterranean EU member states unequivocally condemned Turkish illegal activity in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus,” he added.
He also noted that the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades “has secured the absolute support of our partners in the Mediterranean, isolating Turkey while there is also a predisposition to examine possible measures against Turkey, ahead of the next European Council, on June 20-21.”
French President Emanuel Macron after the 6th Summit of the Southern EU Countries, in Malta, expressed solidarity with Cyprus over Turkey’s illegal activities in the EEZ.
Speaking to Anadolu news agency, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that “Fatih” already started drilling in the west of Cyprus and a second drill-ship was en route to the region.
As for Cyprus’ intention to adopt measures against Ankara on a European level for its illegal activities in the Republic’s continental shelf/EEZ, a government source told CNA that efforts are underway to adopt measures at the EU Summit, through consultations with EU partners.
Get all the latest news and videos in your inbox. Register FREE