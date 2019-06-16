ENERGY: US expresses concern over Turkish drilling in Cyprus waters

Washington has expressed concern over a statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that drilling has started in Cyprus' EEZ.

In an interview with Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu said that “Fatih” started its drilling in an area approximately 36.6 nautical miles off the coast of Cyprus and inside the Cypriot EEZ.

A State Department spokesperson asked by hellasjournal.com said: “As the Spokesperson said in a May 6 statement, the United States is deeply concerned by Turkey’s announced intentions to begin offshore drilling operations in an area claimed by the Republic of Cyprus as its Exclusive Economic Zone".