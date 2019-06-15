Increase Font Size
Decrease Font Size
Print
Tell a friend
Join Us On Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
News
Cyprus & World News

ENERGY: Cyprus appreciates MED7 solidarity over Turkey's actions

15 June, 2019

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has thanked the leaders of the Southern EU member states for their support of Nicosia’s sovereign rights to exploit its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and for unanimously condemning Turkish violations.

“I thank the leaders of the Summit #EUMed7Malta for their support to the inalienable right of the Republic of Cyprus to exercise its sovereign rights within its EEZ and for unanimously condemning the violation of international law, the law of the sea on the part of Turkey,” Anastasiades tweeted on Saturday, following the MED7 Summit in Valletta.

He also notes Cyprus-related references contained in the Valletta Declaration, which was adopted by the leaders at the MED7 Summit.
Last month Turkey issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3.

“Fatih”, accompanied by three service ships, is located almost 40 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula and 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast. The area falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus. Turkey disputes this.

 

Back to top
About Us
Advertise with us
News
Research Center
Web TV
Misc

Copyright ©2019 Financial Mirror. All Rights Reserved

Web design & development by SAE-Business