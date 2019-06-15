CYPRUS: Post Office goes green in replacing petrol bikes with electric ones

In a bid to reduce CO2 emissions, the Ministry of Transport has set in motion a scheme to replace the Cyprus Post office’s petrol fueled motorcycles with electric ones.

The first five out of some 200 electric bike were delivered to the Ministry of Transport on Friday, where they were received by Minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou.

In a speech she made on receiving the delivery by the winning tender, Anastasiadou said: “We are all striving to protect the environment, with the first objective being to reduce emissions by using environmentally friendly alternative energy sources such as natural gas, electricity and solar energy.”

She said her Ministry seeks to contribute to efforts for a better and cleaner environment.

“The effort to protect the natural environment and to ensure sustainable development is not only the state’s responsibility but also of the entire society.”

She called on businesses and organized groups to do their bit for a cleaner environment for today's and future generations.

Anastasiadou said the aim was to use technological means to protect the environment and cater to people’s daily needs so as to produce greener solutions for the improvement of life on our planet.