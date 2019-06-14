EUROPE: Cyprus to raise Turkey violations at MED7 summit

President Nicos Anastasiades will have the opportunity to raise the issue of Turkey’s provocations and encroachment of Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at the MED7 Summit, in Valletta on Friday.

The MED7 leaders will also review the elections results during the Summit`s plenary and discuss the choices for the highest posts in the EU.

MED7 leaders will also discuss the Union’s priorities in the context of shaping the EU’s Strategic Agenda 2019 – 2024, with an emphasis on matters of interest for the Mediterranean such as the migration issue and future economic growth combined with digital prospects.

A Common Declaration will be adopted and leaders of the MED7 -- France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta -- will hold a press conference.

Cyprus will pursue a reference to Turkish provocations in the Malta Declaration, as there was in the MED7 declaration adopted in Nicosia in January.

In the Nicosia Declaration, adopted during 5th MED7 Summit in January, the leaders of the seven Mediterranean member states stressed the importance of active EU involvement in Cyprus talks, once negotiations resume, and underline the importance of a reunited country “free of foreign interventions, troops and guarantees.”

They also highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach to the issue of migration as well as for solidarity among the EU members states in order to address this major challenge for Europe.