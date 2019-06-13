ENERGY: Tsipras warns Turkey's violation of Cyprus EEZ will have consequences

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has warned that Turkey’s illegal actions in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the Aegean will have negative consequences.

He said a Turkish drillship entering Cyprus waters constituted a violation of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus, and as such they were unanimously denounced by the European Union.

In an interview on Alpha TV, Tsipras underlined that Greece promotes dialogue, but it is not willing to tolerate any violation of its sovereign rights by Turkey.

On Turkish violations in the Aegean and Cyprus’ ΕΕΖ, the Greek Prime Minister said that Turkey must understand that this tactic leads to an “impasse and will have negative consequences”.

Tsipras said Greece remained vigilant, although this does not imply that a “hot incident” will happen. “Our neighbouring country faces internal tensions, while geopolitical developments are emerging in the region.

I would like to assure the Greek people that Greece has very strong alliances and also an upgraded geostrategic role. Moreover, the Greek armed forces are very competent. There is no reason for fear and uncertainty.”