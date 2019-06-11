GREECE: Turkey aims to create 'fait accompli' in the Aegean and East Med

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos said Turkey’s provocative actions in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the Aegean are creating tension in the region.

“Turkey is not aiming to provoke a war, but rather to create a fait accompli,” said Katrougalos.

He added that the international community’s unanimous denunciation of Turkey’s behaviour in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean thwarts its plans.

However, he believes that Turkey is not aiming to provoke a “hot incident” in the Aegean.

In an interview on the Greek radio station “Real FM”, Katrougalos said that the accumulation of tension, produced by Turkey’s provocative actions, raises the possibility for an incident in the Aegean.

He said discussions on the confidence-building measures between Greece and Turkey are aimed at the de-escalation of tension and the prevention of an undesirable development in the Aegean.

Katrougalos argued that the strong diplomatic capital of Greece is an important protective factor towards the provocative actions of Turkey.