CYPRUS: Possible sanctions against Turkey to be discussed at Med-7 summit

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, will discuss with EU leaders taking possible measures against Turkish for its incursion into Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at the Med-7 summit in Malta on Friday.

Gathered at the Euro Mediterranean summit on June 14 will be the leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

This is ahead of the EU28 expected to discuss such measures during the European Council in Brussels on 20-21 June.

Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, said Anastasiades said there will certainly be an opportunity to discuss and coordinate with the other leaders, ahead of the European Council, about the measures that could be taken by the EU against Turkey.

The Cypriot diplomatic service and the government have been holding contacts for coordination in preparation for an EU reaction if Turkey continues to keep its ships inside Cyprus’ EEZ.

The European Commission and the European Council have said that the issue will be re-examined if Turkey does not withdraw from Cyprus waters.

Nicosia attaches great importance to the 6th MED-7 Summit, as it offers an opportunity to continue coordination on joint interests within the EU framework.

Prodromou said that Nicosia will pursue a reference to Turkish provocations in the Malta Declaration, as there was in the MED-7 declaration adopted in Nicosia in January.

When asked what measures Nicosia seeks from the EU, Prodromou said “decisions will be taken collectively and therefore the way our partners view these issues is important”.

Ankara has issued a navigational telex in May, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. The Turkish drill ship “Fatih” has been located west of the Akamas peninsula, in an area which falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey will send a second drillship to the Eastern Mediterranean, escorted by naval ships.

“Unfortunately, the provocative behaviour of Turkey and its arbitrary and illegal approach does not seem to be coming to a halt,” said Prodromou.

“As long as this behaviour continues, we will make it clear at international level that Turkey is behaving arbitrarily and illegally and look into the possibility for decisions or certain measures at the EU level that will make Turkey stop behaving in this manner,” he added.