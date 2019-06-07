ENERGY: UK minister changes tact on Turkish incursion into Cyprus EEZ

UK Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan says Britain is opposed to Turkey drilling inside Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) after he was criticised for calling it “disputed waters”.

After Nicosia protested to London over the comments, the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK sent an open letter to Duncan requesting he made his position clear on the matter.

In his response, the Foreign Office minister stated that he had raised the issue with the Turkish Ambassador in London, and the British Ambassador in Ankara had also engaged with the Turkish Foreign Ministry, to urge de-escalation.

“We have been clear both publicly and privately that we oppose their (Turkey) plans to drill”, urging “dialogue, in accordance with International law” to be used, not “force, militarisation or coercion”.

Federation President, Christos Karaolis, wrote to the Minister following his response to a question by Bambos Charalambous MP on 14 May urging the UK Government to: clearly condemn Turkey’s action; call on Turkey to remove its drilling vessels and warships from the Republic of Cyprus EEZ and; take action to ensure that this happened.

Duncan reaffirmed the position of the UK Government that it recognises the sovereign right of the Republic of Cyprus to exploit its oil and gas.

He highlighted the ever-closer cooperation between the UK and Cyprus: “I want to reassure the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK of the great importance the UK attaches to this enduring friendship.”