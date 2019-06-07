ENERGY: US deeply concerned by Turkey\'s bid to drill in Cyprus waters

The US is "deeply concerned" by Turkey’s announced intention to begin drilling in the waters off Cyprus and urged the Turkish authorities to halt the operation, said US Ambassador Judith Garber.

She made the comments during the Independence Day reception hosted at the US Embassy in Nicosia, in the presence of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and US State Department official Matthew Palmer.

Garber said the United States recognizes the right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone.

"We also believe these resources should be equitably shared between both communities in the context of an overall settlement. It is our earnest hope that such resources will soon benefit a united Cyprus.”

“We hope such resources promote prosperity in the entire Eastern Mediterranean and help to diversify Europe’s energy supply,” Garber added.

President Anastasiades expressed his deep appreciation of Cyprus to the US government for the firm stance "on this crucial matter by opposing to Turkey’s illegal drilling plans”.

Anastasiades underlined the importance Nicosia attaches to the partnership with the United States, stressing that "our aim remains none other than to maintain the current momentum and to continue working on a positive agenda so as to further reinforce this mutually beneficial relationship."

"There is room for further advancing it in specific fields, such as updating the 1984 Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation, Cyprus joining the Visa Waiver Programme and revoking the embargo on the sale of military and defence related equipment to Cyprus.”



Garber said she is “extremely fortunate” to come to Cyprus at a point when US-Cypriot relations have never been stronger.



Anastasiades said the involvement of American energy companies, namely ExxonMobil and Noble, in the EEZ of Cyprus does not only mark a new chapter in bilateral relations but is a tangible sign of trust.



He said Turkey’s illegal actions in Cyprus’ EEZ "regrettably, deters our efforts to resume negotiations on the Cyprus problem, particularly in a period when the UN Secretary General is trying to provide renewed impetus to the process".



Ankara has issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. The Turkish drill ship “Fatih” is located west of the Paphos coast.