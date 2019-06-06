ENERGY: US expects Turkey to withdraw from Cyprus EEZ

Washington expects Turkey to refrain from illegal actions inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and backs a regional alliance that involves Greece and Israel.



This was the message from visiting US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer, said Cyprus government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.

"Central to discussions was Turkey’s illegal action in Cyprus waters, the EEZ of the Republic, Mr Palmer reiterated the US position in favour of the Republic of Cyprus’ sovereign rights, underlining that Turkey should avoid these illegal activities," Prodromou told reporters.

He said Greece, Cyprus and Israel are viewed by Washington as key allies in the region to ensure security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.

Nicosia, Athens and Tel-Aviv have forged an energy-based partnership that has steadily grown following the discovery of significant gas deposits in the East Med.

Brussels and Washington have condemned the presence of a Turkish drillship inside Cyprus’ EEZ as a violation of its sovereignty.

Turkey, which doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state, says the drillship is inside its own continental shelf.

On Thursday, Palmer held talks with President Nicos Anastasiades and Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

On the agenda were energy issues, Cyprus-US bilateral relations, the lifting of the US arms embargo and UN peacekeeping.