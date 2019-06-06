CYPRUS: 78 trees chopped down to make way for school fence

Nicosia parents are in uproar after a local school decided to chop down more than 70 trees, they had planted around its perimeter to make way for a fence.

A total of 78 three-metre-tall Cypress trees, planted 10 years ago by the Parents’ Association of a school in Latsia, were cut down in order to build a fence for the children’s safety.

Since the incident, parents have been contacted media, to express their fury at a crime against climate action arguing there was no need to cut down the trees.

“They’ve covered a green area with cement,” said one parent, who argued that a fence could have been erected without cutting down the trees.

“These trees were offering shade while absorbing the exhaust fumes from passing cars,” said another parent.

Talking to Philenews, the President of the Latsia School Board, Costas Vassiliou, said that the decision to fell the trees was taken on the recommendation of a civil engineer, who said the trees prevented the construction of the fence.

Vassiliou, however, assured that the trees were not cut at the roots and will be able to grow again, while adding that he has already sent a request to the Forestry Department, asking for new taller trees to be planted at the school.

The decision to enhance the fencing of schools was taken by the Cabinet in the wake of the kidnapping of two 11-year-old students from a primary school in Larnaca last September.

The cabinet approved an additional budget of EUR 10 mln to make school perimeters more secure.