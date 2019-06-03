Increase Font Size
CYPRUS: Israel says thank you for help in combatting wildfires

03 June, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a letter to President Nicos Anatasiades, expressing his gratitude for the immediate response and assistance Cyprus offered in combatting recent deadly wildfires in Israel.

Cyprus government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou revealed that, in his letter, Netanyahu said the timely help was of decisive importance in placing the fires under control and avoiding a greater disasters.

 The Israeli PM, expressed gratitude to the members of the Cypriot mission, noting that true friendship shines through in such moments of crisis.

President Anastasiades was told he can count on Israel for any help Cyprus may need in the future.

 

