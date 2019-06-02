EUROPE: Far right and Eurosceptic rise threatening EU integration

Viewed as the most important elections in the history of the European Union, national results have delivered the most diverse parliament in recent history, with traditional political powers losing seats to the far-right and Eurosceptic groups.

For the first time in 40 years, the two big blocks of the social democratic centre-left and Christian democratic centre-right do not between them command a majority in the 751-seat assembly.

It has also created impediments for the Franco-German axis which is the historic centre of the EU and which, through their own national social democratic and centre-right parties, could, in the past, informally dominate the groups.

Commenting on the results, former Cyprus MEP Ioannis Kasoulides, noted that despite challenges facing the European Parliament after the elections, it is important that the far-right, Eurosceptic parties did not achieve the increases in percentages and MEP numbers they had hoped for.

“The far right may have won the elections in a number of countries, but they have lost elsewhere, plus not all of these parties cooperate within the same groups.”

Despite the fact that the two big groups, the European People’s Party and the Social Democrats failed for the first time in 40 years to command a majority in the 751-seat assembly, the Democratic Axis has the vast majority of seats, noted Kasoulides.

The Democratic Axis, which includes the EPP, the Social Democrats, the Liberals, the Left and the Greens have an easy majority over the far-right Eurosceptic parties, with more than 500 seats.

Although not an easy task, these groups should and will find a way to cooperate which will, he believes, in the long run, prove to be in the interest of the future of the European Union.

“The EU always operated on the principle of consensus. If there is no consensus, then simply things do not go ahead.”

It is not a bad thing if the cooperation includes a deal which includes the distribution of key positions.

He noted that one of the factors playing a key role in buffering the rise of the extreme right was the increase of votes going to the Greens.

“Very rightfully, matters to do with protecting the environment are high on people’s agenda and thus a turn towards the green parties was recorded. This is a message that all parties within the Union should evaluate and act upon,” said Kasoulides.

The former MEP noted that it is particularly encouraging that Cypriots have voted in a Turkish Cypriot MEP for the first time.

“This will have positive effects on Cyprus, as it will prove that Cypriots exclude no one on the basis of their origin, but on the basis of the ideas they stand for.”

Kasoulides also noted that Niyazi Kizilyurek’s election will also do away with Turkey and some Turkish Cypriot claims that Turkish Cypriots are being isolated by the Cyprus Republic.

Neoklis Sylikiotis, an outgoing MEP for AKEL and the Confederal Group of the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL), told the Financial Mirror that the EU is at one of the most important crossroads in its history.

The integration of Union is at stake with Brexit expected to take place in October, while far right and Eurosceptic groups have increased their presence in the European Parliament, increasing challenges faced by the Union.

“The far-right are asking for less Europe. However, the real question the EP should be looking at, is not whether we need less or more Europe, but what kind of Europe,” said Sylikiotis.

The outgoing MEP said that what his group wants is a more social Europe with less neo-liberal policies, which will cater to the needs of its citizens.

“The discussion should be on how the EU will bring Europe closer to the people. And yes, migration will be on the table. We believe that the EU should be spending money on trying to solve problems at the source,” argued Sylikiotis.

He said that the EU should take on peace promoting, spend money on trying to end hunger in Africa, which will help reducing migration waves towards Europe.

Sylikiotis said discussions should be focused on increasing democracy in the EU, with one of the measures suggested is giving more powers to the European Parliament.