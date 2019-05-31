SECURITY: Cyprus ready to be "safe transfer hub" in the Middle East

Cyprus is willing and ready to assume the responsibility of being a safe transfer hub in the volatile region of the Middle East, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides.

Addressing the final phase of the multinational exercise Argonaut/ESTIA at Larnaca Port, Christodoulides said the increased interest is not just the result of the high level of the exercise and its importance.

“But the realization of the deep challenges and complexities that characterize the greater Middle East, which render it imperative to jointly intensify our vigilance and preparedness.”

“Cyprus, due to its geographical position, has an important role to play as a ‘safe transfer hub’,” said Christodoulides.

He added: “The government of the Republic of Cyprus is willing and ready to assume this responsibility to secure the interests of our close partners and for the benefit of the international community.”

Some 21 countries took part in a drill organized by Cyprus that involves the possible evacuation of civilians from Middle Eastern nations.

Taking part were warships and aircraft from countries including the U.S., France, Israel, the U.K. and Germany. The drill involved various rescue operation scenarios during the transport of civilians to a Cypriot port.

Cyprus was first used as a “safe haven” for an evacuation operation of civilians during the 2006 Lebanon, although there was no actual contingency plan at that time, the island responded timely and effectively to receive an influx of 60,000 evacuees.

“We believe that contingency planning is not supposed to remain in dark drawers. It must be scrutinized and further improved through drills and joint brainstorming.”